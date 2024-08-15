NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502,264.40, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

