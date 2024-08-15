Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Novartis stock opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $113.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a market cap of $231.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

