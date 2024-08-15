NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $71.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

