Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $22.20. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 60,627 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $74,581.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

