Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Stock Price Down 40.3%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) was down 40.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Nutriband Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Nutriband

(Get Free Report)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.