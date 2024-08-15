Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $12,547,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

