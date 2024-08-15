Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,576,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 7,958,484 shares.The stock last traded at $57.27 and had previously closed at $58.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

