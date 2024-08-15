Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.53. Approximately 7,722,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,978,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,433,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $2,220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

