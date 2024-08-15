Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) PT Lowered to $18.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OCUP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of OCUP opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

