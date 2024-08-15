ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONON. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ONON opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in ON during the first quarter worth about $10,614,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 1,011.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,420,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.