ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONON. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.11.
ON Trading Down 1.7 %
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in ON during the first quarter worth about $10,614,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 1,011.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,420,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
