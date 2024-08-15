ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $51.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

NYSE:ONON opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter worth about $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ON by 66,838.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,898,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 574.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

