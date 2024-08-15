Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONCT opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

