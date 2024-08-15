OneMain Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMF. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

OneMain Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. OneMain has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4,329.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneMain by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

