ONEOK Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 2,495 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK
ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %
OKE opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.
ONEOK Company Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
