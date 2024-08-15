OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin Acquires 3,009 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $68,214.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,716.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ONEW opened at $22.99 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 626,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $8,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

