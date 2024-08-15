OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin Acquires 3,009 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $68,214.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,716.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
ONEW opened at $22.99 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
