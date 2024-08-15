Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading 6% Higher

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Online Vacation Center Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

