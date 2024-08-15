Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

