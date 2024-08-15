Opko Health, Inc. Sells 59,787 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $2,029,768.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,811,783 shares in the company, valued at $95,460,032.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $381,373.90.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

GeneDx stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $883.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

