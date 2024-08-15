Opko Health, Inc. Sells 59,787 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $2,029,768.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,811,783 shares in the company, valued at $95,460,032.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $381,373.90.
  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.
  • On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

GeneDx Stock Down 0.9 %

GeneDx stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $883.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

