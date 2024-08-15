Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Shares Up 0%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $566,000.00, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06.

About Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.