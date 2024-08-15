Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.