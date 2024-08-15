Orla Mining Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.68. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in Orla Mining by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,541 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,223 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,972,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

