Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 71,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 435,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in Orla Mining by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,541 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,972,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 1,087,892 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

