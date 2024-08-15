Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.90 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.75. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Osisko Mining

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$158,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Further Reading

