Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Tender at CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.90 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.75. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.78 on Tuesday. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$158,000.00. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

