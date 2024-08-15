Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) VP Jennifer O. Smestad Sells 4,000 Shares

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTTR opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Otter Tail by 42.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

