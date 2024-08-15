Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.42.

OUST opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

