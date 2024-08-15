Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Get Ouster alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ouster

Ouster Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Ouster

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $355.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.42. Ouster has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

In related news, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264 in the last 90 days. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter worth $407,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ouster by 184.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 424,178 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ouster by 43.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the second quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ouster by 38.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.