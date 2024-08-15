Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 308.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.67). As a group, research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

About Outlook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.