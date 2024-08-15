PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $448,288,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.91.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.69 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

