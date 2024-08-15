Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Heather A. Planishek Sells 20,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PLTR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.27, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $31.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,308,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,061 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 443.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 120,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 58,724 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

