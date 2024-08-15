Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 29,937,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,046,000 after buying an additional 25,829,185 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,042,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,899,000 after buying an additional 1,992,576 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,732,000 after buying an additional 527,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 225,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

