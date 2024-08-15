Park National (NYSE:PRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PRK opened at $157.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National has a one year low of $91.78 and a one year high of $190.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million.

In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,507,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Park National by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

