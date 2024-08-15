Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte Sells 11,882 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $155.17 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.94.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,196,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 769.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 178,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 167,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.