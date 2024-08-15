Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte Sells 11,882 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at $45,990,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Paycom Software stock opened at $155.17 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.94.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,196,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 769.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 178,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 167,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
