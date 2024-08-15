Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paycor HCM stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 93.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 176,183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 207.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 313,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,234.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 343,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 144.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.