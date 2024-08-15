Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.47. Paymentus has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.57 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paymentus by 53,916.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 128,017.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,888 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Paymentus by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

