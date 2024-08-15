PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Recommended Stories

