Peabody Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 100,341 call options on the company. This is an increase of 771% compared to the average daily volume of 11,517 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,675 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.