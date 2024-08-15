Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDCC)

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Pearl Diver Credit Stock Performance
Shares of Pearl Diver Credit stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Pearl Diver Credit has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $21.90.
About Pearl Diver Credit
