Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Buys 22,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

