Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,554 shares of company stock worth $296,182 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

