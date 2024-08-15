Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

