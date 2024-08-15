PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 59.16% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $142,920. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

