PennantPark Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 105.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.
PennantPark Investment Price Performance
Shares of PNNT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $460.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About PennantPark Investment
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
