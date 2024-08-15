Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Gap Up to $168.79

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.79, but opened at $177.29. Penumbra shares last traded at $188.39, with a volume of 124,139 shares.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Penumbra Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,370 shares of company stock worth $6,303,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,060,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 439.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after buying an additional 145,364 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 126,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

