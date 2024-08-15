Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $130.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

