Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $157.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $137.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.98. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

