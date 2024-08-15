Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Piedmont Office Realty Trust
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.