Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

