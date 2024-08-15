PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 158,271 shares.The stock last traded at $56.38 and had previously closed at $56.12.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,668,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

