Piper Sandler Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $44.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.36.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

