Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.